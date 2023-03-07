South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, will travel to Washington for a state visit to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on April 26, the White House said on Tuesday.

The prestigious state visit – only the second of Biden's time in office – "will highlight the importance and enduring strength of the ironclad alliance" between the two countries, the White House said.

"The upcoming visit celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and the world," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The visit will highlight the United States' "unwavering commitment" to South Korea, she added.

The state visit is the second of Biden's administration, she said.