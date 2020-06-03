Snapchat on Wednesday stopped promoting posts by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying they incite racial violence.

"We are not currently promoting the President's content on Snapchat's Discover platform," Snapchat said in response to an AFP inquiry referencing the youth-focused social network's section for recommended content.

"We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover."

The move came after Twitter took an unprecedented stand by hiding a Trump post it said promoted violence, thrusting rival Facebook into turmoil for refusing to sanction false or inflammatory posts by the U.S. president.