A Texas judge on Monday temporarily blocked a Biden administration policy aimed at expediting legal status for spouses of U.S. citizens, marking a setback for one of the president’s key immigration reforms.

Judge J. Campbell Barker issued a 14-day administrative stay in response to a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general from 16 states. The policy, introduced in June, was intended to simplify the citizenship process for an estimated 500,000 immigrants married to U.S. citizens.

The states argue the policy is costing them millions in public services, including health care, education and law enforcement. "The claims are substantial and warrant closer consideration than the court has been able to afford to date," Barker wrote.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose state is involved in the case, vowed to continue the fight, stating on X: "This is just the first step. We are going to keep fighting for Texas, our country, and the rule of law."

The Biden administration faces ongoing challenges with immigration as the presidential election approaches. The Democratic Party is balancing a tougher stance on illegal immigration with efforts to reform the immigration system. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump’s campaign has focused on framing immigration as a "migrant invasion."

The contested policy would have eased the process for qualifying immigrants by removing the requirement to leave the U.S. during the application process. It applied to those married to U.S. citizens before June 17, 2024, and to approximately 50,000 stepchildren of U.S. citizens. Approved applicants would receive work authorization and could remain in the U.S. for up to three years while pursuing a green card.

Monday’s ruling halts the granting of "parole in place" status but allows the government to continue accepting applications. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed it would keep accepting applications but would not approve any until the stay is lifted.

Immigrant rights group Justice Action Center condemned the ruling as an "extreme measure." The group had filed a motion earlier Monday to intervene in the lawsuit. Judge Barker emphasized that the court had not reached any final conclusions on the merits of the case and set an expedited hearing schedule, indicating that the stay might be extended as proceedings continue.