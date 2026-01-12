Thousands marched in New York City Sunday to protest the Trump administration and the deadly shooting of Renee Nicole Good last week by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

Gathering at a corner of Central Park, the demonstrators carried signs denouncing U.S. President Donald Trump's mass deportation drive and his recent military actions in Venezuela.

The protest later moved south along Fifth Avenue to Trump Tower, where demonstrators blocked traffic while chanting, "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go!” according to The New York Times.

One protester held a sign saying "Deport Kristi Noem Back to Hell” aimed at the homeland security secretary for defending the ICE agent who shot Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, while others used slogans such as "Don’t Tread on N.Y.C.,” "Melt ICE” and "Went to Sleep in 2025, Woke Up in 1984.”

Nationwide protests

Protests sparked by Good's shooting have continued across the U.S., with demonstrators turning out in cities from the northeast to the city of Lexington, Kentucky, in the U.S. South – a traditional stronghold for Trump – according to media reports.

In Florida, crowds gathered in the city of Orlando, while in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, people marched to the local ICE field office.

In Lexington, signs and flags filled the Fayette County courthouse square and across Tennessee, also in the south, groups held a rally and marched about a mile in a show of solidarity.

ICE officer Jonathan Ross killed Good after the Trump administration controversially stepped up immigration raids nationwide, including the recent surge in Minnesota.

Trump administration officials claim the shooting was a defensive action, while local officials have rejected that account, pointing to extensive video of the incident, taken from multiple angles.

Critics of Trump say that on the campaign trail, he promised to have immigration officers go after "the worst of the worst" – violent criminals and gang members – but since returning to the White House, instead has sent agents to arrest law-abiding migrants who have lived in the U.S. for years, including workers, business owners, and upstanding members of the community.