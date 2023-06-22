Expedition company OceanGate, the operator of the missing submersible, said that it believed all passengers and the pilot aboard the sub are presumed to be dead, as the U.S. Coast Guard announced that the debris found near Titanic wreckage site were consistent with that of Titan.

"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew," OceanGate said in a statement.

OceanGate Expeditions said its pilot and chief executive Stockton Rush – along with U.K. citizens Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet “have sadly been lost.”

The coast guard said the missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic after suffering a "catastrophic loss" of pressure.

"Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families," Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters in Boston.

"On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families."

The five people aboard a submersible visiting the wreck of the Titanic died beneath two miles of ocean after a "debris field" matching the missing submersible was discovered by a robotic deep-sea vessel.