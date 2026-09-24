Reporters from three news outlets banned from the White House by U.S. President Donald Trump were back on the grounds Thursday afternoon, hours after a federal judge ordered the administration to reinstate their access.

On a chaotic day at the White House gates and in court, CNN, MS NOW and Politico journalists were allowed back in by midday, after earlier issues gaining access.

It was the latest development in an extraordinary showdown between Trump and media outlets whose coverage he dislikes. And it played out during a heavy news cycle with Chinese leader Xi Jinping visiting with Trump and world leaders gathered for the United Nations General Assembly.

On Thursday morning, a Secret Service agent had confiscated the journalists' credentials, the news outlets said in a court filing asking for an immediate hearing to address what seemed to be the White House ignoring the court's order. The administration said in its own filing shortly after the reporters were allowed back in that it took the White House time to begin the process of reinstating badges.

Trump first announced he was banning the outlets Friday, assailing what he called "fake news." He later said their reporting was a risk to national security. The outlets argued in a joint lawsuit that the ban was a blatant violation of the First Amendment because it singled them out for the content of their coverage.

In his late-night ruling to temporarily strike down the ban, District Judge Timothy Kelly said the news outlets had met the legal thresholds to obtain a temporary restraining order, in effect for 14 days. Kelly said they were likely to succeed in showing their access had been revoked without due process.

"This is a high bar, but Plaintiffs have met it," he wrote.

Kelly – whom Trump nominated in 2017 and who ordered a CNN journalist's access restored in a similar case in 2018 – said the government must have clear standards for conduct that would lead to revoking a press pass. He called the standard of objectionable reporting outlined in letters that the White House sent the outlets "so vague it hardly does the trick."

The judge also made clear he did not buy the administration's argument that the news outlets' reporting endangered national security – and noted that Trump himself had not used that argument in the beginning, focusing solely on what he called negative coverage.

"Nothing in the record ... suggests that the revocation of Plaintiffs' hard passes was motivated by national security concerns," he wrote.

The ruling came after Kelly heard arguments in an emergency hearing Wednesday. Temporary restraining orders are typically designed to preserve the status quo pending a closer review of the case by the court.

"This is a strong ruling vindicating freedom of the press, due process and the rule of law," Theodore Boutrous Jr., attorney for the outlets, said in an emailed statement. "We greatly appreciate the court's swift action."

Attorneys debated access to White House and any risk to national security

Boutrous argued in the hearing that there was an urgent need for renewed access, saying that the ban caused irreparable harm to the outlets at a time of momentous news events. "We're at war. We have world leaders coming to Washington."

Justice Department attorney Michael Velchik, in his argument, reiterated the administration's point that the president has the right to choose who gets into the White House.

"Access to the White House is a privilege, not a right," Velchik said.

In arguing that Trump was not engaging in viewpoint discrimination – the government singling out specific media outlets for the content of what they say or publish – Velchik said the president had criticized other news organizations, but not banned them. He noted, for example, that Trump had called ABC "the worst."

He added: "The president should be able to take immediate action to protect national security."

In response, Boutrous said, "Suddenly it's a national security case," arguing that the president brought up that point only after the lawsuit was filed.

Trump "keeps proving our point," Boutrous said, describing how the president has consistently used negative coverage of him as justification for the ban.

Kelly seemed to agree, writing of the national security claim: "Certainly, that is not what President Trump said when he announced that he was ‘banning' Plaintiffs from the White House – instead, he focused on the alleged lack of truthfulness and negativity of Plaintiffs' reporting."

In a filing Tuesday, administration lawyers detailed letters sent to each of the three news outlets that identified "a non-exhaustive list of reporting incidents, including those that have threatened national security and spread falsehoods."

Among the incidents cited were: CNN reporting on "'top-secret' construction details related to the East Wing bunker"; MS NOW reporting "on an alleged leak investigation"; and Politico publishing "a document detailing funding for the White House ballroom containing intricate descriptions of how the Secret Service would invest in security improvements."

Politico's letter also included an incident in June of a report in which a "senior administration official ... granted anonymity" predicted whether a preliminary deal would end the conflict with Iran.

That item appeared to reference a background briefing set up by the White House, where an official briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the administration itself. Several other outlets also reported the official's remarks.

Major networks refrained from covering Trump

The ban prompted other media outlets to take action in solidarity. The U.S. network press pool – consisting of the five major networks, including CNN – has suspended coverage of Trump pool events pending further notice.

The ruling did not address that rotating pool. After the hearing Wednesday, the networks continued to refuse to air footage of Trump without assurances that CNN would be permitted into the White House pool.

At Joint Base Andrews, where the president formally welcomed China's Xi, journalists from Fox News, CBS and NBC were present but not shooting video.

Other television outlets whose crews were present, according to signs on their tripods and cameras, were NewsNation, Newsmax, Right Side Broadcasting Network, One America News and LindellTV.

Ahead of Wednesday's hearing, an amicus brief was filed by other news groups, urging the court to immediately restore the three outlets' White House access.