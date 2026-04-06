U.S. President Donald Trump privately acknowledged that annexing Canada is unlikely, citing the country’s strong national identity, historical background and ties to the British monarchy, according to an excerpt from a new biography of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The remarks were made late last year, when royal biographer Robert Hardman asked Trump to "please leave Canada alone." Since winning his return ticket to the White House in 2024, Trump had repeatedly floated the idea of annexing Canada, drawing sharp rebukes from Ottawa and allies alike.

According to Hardman, Trump paused before asking whether Canada still recognized the king as head of state, and upon learning it did, complained about Canadian politicians.

Trump reportedly suggested the only real problem was that someone had drawn the countries’ border too far south, implying a different line would have made annexation moot. "He should just have drawn it 50 miles (80 kilometers) further north and then there wouldn’t be a problem," he said, according to Hardman.

The US president ultimately conceded defeat on the idea, Hardman continued, saying Canada had some 200 years of history and its national identity, including what he called the "Oh, Canada thing," likely referring to the country’s national anthem. He reportedly said annexing Canada could not be done during his term, adding: "I guess it's not going to happen.”

Hardman interpreted the comments as Trump standing down, largely out of deference to King Charles, writing that as long as Canada retains the king as head of state, Trump appeared unwilling to move against it.