The Trump administration will end the immigration crackdown in Minnesota that led to thousands of arrests, violent protests and the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens over the past two months, border czar Tom Homan said Thursday.

The operation called the Department of Homeland Security's "largest immigration enforcement operation ever" has been a flashpoint in the debate over President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts, flaring up after Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed by federal officers in Minneapolis.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation focused on the Minneapolis-St. Paul area resulted in more than 4,000 arrests, Homan said, touting it a success.

"The surge is leaving Minnesota safer," he said. "I'll say it again, it's less of a sanctuary state for criminals."

The announcement marks a significant retreat from an operation that has become a major distraction for the Trump administration and has been more volatile than prior crackdowns in Chicago and Los Angeles. It comes as a new AP-NORC poll found that most U.S. adults say Trump's immigration policies have gone too far.

State and local officials, who have frequently clashed with federal authorities since Operation Metro Surge started in December, insisted the swarm of immigration officials inflicted long-term damage to the state's economy and its immigrant community.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz urged residents Thursday to remain vigilant in the coming days as immigration officers prepare to leave. He called the crackdown an "unnecessary, unwarranted and in many cases unconstitutional assault on our state."

"It's going to be a long road," Walz told a news conference. "Minnesotans are decent, caring loving neighbors and they're also some of the toughest people you'll find. And we're in this as long as it takes."

Trump's border czar pledged that immigration enforcement won't end when the Minnesota operation is over.

"President Trump made a promise of mass deportation and that's what this country is going to get," Homan said.

Some activists expressed relief at Homan's announcement, but warned that the fight isn't over. Lisa Erbes, a leader of the progressive protest group Indivisible Twin Cities said officials, must be held accountable for the chaos of the crackdown.

"People have died. Families have been torn apart," Erbes said. "We can't just say this is over and forget the pain and suffering that has been put on the people of Minnesota."

While the Trump administration has called those arrested in Minnesota "dangerous criminal illegal aliens," many people with no criminal records, including children and U.S. citizens, have also been detained.

Homan announced last week that 700 federal officers would leave Minnesota immediately, but that still left more than 2,000 on Minnesota's streets. At the time, he cited an "increase in unprecedented collaboration" resulting in the need for fewer federal officers in Minnesota, including help from jails that hold deportable inmates.

Homan took over the Minnesota operation in late January after the second fatal shooting by federal immigration agents and amid growing political backlash and questions about how the operation was being run. He said Thursday that he intends to stay in Minnesota to oversee the drawdown that began this week and will continue next week.

"We've seen a big change here in the last couple of weeks," he said, crediting cooperation from local leaders.

During the height of the surge, heavily armed officers were met by resistance from residents upset with their aggressive tactics.

"They thought they could break us, but a love for our neighbors and a resolve to endure can outlast an occupation," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on social media after Homan's news conference. "These patriots of Minneapolis are showing that it's not just about resistance – standing with our neighbors is deeply American."