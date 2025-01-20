U.S. President-elect Donald Trump vowed Sunday to reverse "American decline" with decisive actions on immigration and woke ideology during a fervent rally on the eve of his inauguration.

In a raucous campaign-style gathering in Washington, the 78-year-old Republican promised cheering supporters that he would act with "historic speed" from day one of his White House comeback.

"Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity," Trump told a packed sports arena.

"I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country."

Billionaire Trump was joined on stage by Elon Musk – the tech tycoon who will lead a major cost-cutting drive in his administration – and who vowed to make America strong "for centuries."

Then at the end the rally Trump danced alongside the disco band Village People as they performed their 1970s hit "Y.M.C.A." which became the unofficial anthem of his election campaign.

Much of Trump's hourlong speech focused on immigration, driving home one of the dark messages that helped spur his remarkable victory in November's presidential election over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We're going to stop the invasion of our borders," added Trump, who has pledged to launch raids targeting undocumented migrants within days of taking office.

'See history unfold'

But he also promised "lots" of executive orders from his first day back in the Oval Office, including one to ban "transgender insanity" and critical race theory from schools and to keep trans athletes out of women's sports.

Trump also reiterated a promise to release files on the assassinations of former president John F. Kennedy, his brother Bobby Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Long lines of Trump supporters formed outside the arena despite snowy conditions.

"I wanted to see history unfold before my eyes," Alan McNeely, 21, a student from Connecticut, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Earlier, the future U.S. commander-in-chief paid a highly symbolic visit to Arlington National Cemetery, the resting place of America's war dead.

Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.

The somber ceremony contrasted with Trump's last trip to the cemetery as a presidential candidate in August, when the U.S. army criticized his staff for pushing a cemetery employee.

Later Sunday, Trump was set to attend a "candlelight dinner" for supporters.

Trump's hopes for a huge crowd to see his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Monday took a blow, however, when forecasts of below-freezing weather prompted organizers to move the ceremony indoors.

Instead of being sworn in on the steps of the Capitol, Trump will now take the oath under the massive dome of its Rotunda, last used for the ceremony 40 years ago during the inauguration of Ronald Reagan.

'Keep the faith'

"You're going to hear President Trump talk about how we are entering a Golden Age of America" in his inaugural speech, his incoming press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told "America's Newsroom" on Fox News.

Outgoing President Joe Biden meanwhile traveled to South Carolina on Sunday, his last full day as U.S. president, to mark a national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

The Democrat pointedly urged Americans to "keep the faith in a better day to come" and promised that he was "not going anywhere," as he prepared to hand over to the man he has branded a threat to democracy.

However, Trump has already been heavily drawn into global affairs before he takes office.

Widely used video-sharing app TikTok credited his "clarity" for being able to restore service in the United States after briefly going dark due to a ban on national security grounds.

"We have to save TikTok," Trump told the rally.

He earlier promised to issue an executive order delaying the ban to allow time to "make a deal" to remove TikTok's U.S. subsidiary from Chinese ownership.

In the Middle East, the first three Israeli hostages were released Sunday under a Gaza truce that Trump's team had been involved in along with Biden's administration.