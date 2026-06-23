The United States granted Iran a 60-day sanctions waiver on Monday, offering Tehran its first significant economic relief under a newly brokered peace agreement while President Donald Trump warned that Washington would respond forcefully if Iran failed to honor its commitments.

The move followed the first round of negotiations between U.S. and Iranian officials in Switzerland, where both sides agreed on a roadmap aimed at securing a permanent peace accord within the next 60 days. The talks, held at the Bürgenstock resort and mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, marked the most substantial diplomatic engagement since the interim agreement signed last week.

The U.S. Treasury's waiver, effective until Aug. 21, allows Iran to resume oil and related product exports and receive payments, providing a critical boost to an economy battered by years of sanctions and months of conflict.

Vice President JD Vance struck an optimistic tone after the negotiations, describing the discussions as a productive first step toward a broader settlement.

"We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal," Vance told reporters, adding that the framework addressed issues ranging from ceasefire implementation to the handling of Iranian assets frozen abroad.

Yet significant differences remain.

While Vance suggested Tehran had agreed to permit nuclear inspections as part of the process, Iran publicly rejected suggestions that its nuclear program had become a subject of formal negotiations. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said no new commitments had been made on nuclear issues, underscoring the challenges that still stand between the two sides.

Trump nevertheless expressed confidence that inspections would eventually be part of any final arrangement.

"If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do," Trump told reporters, reinforcing a message he had earlier posted on Truth Social.

The negotiations extend beyond U.S.-Iran relations and are increasingly shaping the broader Middle East landscape.

Mediators said the parties agreed on a mechanism designed to help end hostilities in Lebanon between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement. They also established a communications channel intended to safeguard commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important energy corridors.

Signs of progress emerged almost immediately. Officials reported a sustained decline in violence in Lebanon, while tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz began recovering after months of instability linked to regional conflict.

The agreement comes after a devastating period of warfare that has left thousands dead and displaced millions across the region. U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, along with Israeli military operations in Lebanon, have fueled geopolitical tensions, rattled global markets and contributed to sharp swings in oil prices.

Crude prices continued to retreat this week, extending losses after a three-percent decline on Monday as investors reacted to hopes that diplomacy could reduce threats to global energy supplies.

Despite the encouraging signals, the path to a final agreement remains uncertain.

Israel, which is not a direct party to the U.S.-Iran accord, recently accepted a separate ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon. Although fighting persisted briefly after the announcement, Lebanese officials said violence has eased significantly since the weekend.

Israeli and Lebanese representatives are scheduled to begin another round of talks in Washington, where Beirut hopes to maintain momentum despite concerns that Lebanon's future is becoming intertwined with wider U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Another point of contention involves the handling of Iranian funds frozen overseas.

Vance said White House envoy Jared Kushner had developed a framework under which the United States and Qatar would oversee the release of some Iranian assets, with portions potentially directed toward purchases of American agricultural products such as corn, soybeans and wheat.

Trump highlighted the proposal's potential benefit to U.S. farmers, saying released funds would help generate demand for American exports.

Iranian officials, however, disputed that characterization. Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said Tehran would retain flexibility over how the funds are spent and that at least part of the money could be used for other non-sanctioned imports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi hailed the outcome of the negotiations, pointing to sanctions relief, access to frozen assets and the launch of reconstruction and development initiatives as tangible gains for Tehran.

With technical teams expected to continue negotiations throughout the week, diplomats on all sides face the difficult task of transforming a fragile interim arrangement into a lasting settlement.