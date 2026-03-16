Donald Trump on Sunday accused media outlets of spreading misinformation about the Iran war and said he was thrilled that the FCC was examining broadcasters’ licenses over their coverage.

Trump accused the media of disseminating fake images and videos generated by Iran using artificial intelligence (AI).

"A.I. has become another Disinformation weapon that Iran uses, quite well, considering they are being annihilated by the day," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The fact is, Iran is being decimated, and the only battles they 'win' are those that they create through AI, and are distributed by Corrupt Media Outlets," he added.

"The Radical Leftwing Press knows this full well, but continues to go forward with false stories and LIES."

Trump said he was "so thrilled" that Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr was looking into news outlets' broadcast licences.

On Saturday, Carr threatened to revoke licenses.

"Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions – also known as the fake news – have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up," Carr wrote on X.

"The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not."

Trump has repeatedly accused the press of bias and unfair reporting.

He has also spread false claims and AI-generated content in the past, including a promotion of his vision for the future of the Gaza Strip and a racist video in which former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are depicted as apes.