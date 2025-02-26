Social media reacted angrily after Donald Trump on Wednesday shared an AI-generated video depicting his vision for the future of the Gaza Strip.

The 33-second video, which Trump shared on his social media platform Truth Social, opens with a scene of Gaza in ruins, displaying the inscription "Gaza 2025" in green, followed by "What's next?" in red, white, and blue.

The video then showcases towering skyscrapers and children gazing upward as dollar bills fall from the sky.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen enjoying hummus on a beach in the newly-developed tourist destination, and a young boy is seen holding a golden balloon featuring Trump’s face.

The video also features Trump dancing in a nightclub, while the entrance to a skyscraper prominently displays the inscription "Trump Gaza." A massive golden statue of Trump is also showcased.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears lounging on a deck chair beside Trump, both sipping beverages near a swimming pool, with "Trump Gaza" visible in the background.

In the background, a song can be heard playing with lyrics, "Donald's coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here, Trump Gaza's shining bright, golden future, a brand new light, feast and dance, the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one."

U.N. Special Rapporteur on Palestinian human rights Francesca Albanese condemned the video as "absurd" on X social media.

"What the new US Administration is doing is very clear and strategic: it is called psychological overwhelming. Hitting us every day with XXL doses of baffling rhetoric and erratic policies serves to "control the script," distracting and dishorienting (sic) us, normalising the absurd, all while disrupting global stability (and consolidating US control)," she wrote.

Secretary General of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard only wrote: "No words indeed. beyond indecency."

Prominent Palestinian rights activist Sarah Wilkinson wrote: "This from Trump’s own account: ethnic cleansing, white supremacy & the theft of Gaza turned into a real estate ad: it’s evil personified: it’s anti-God."

"Gaza full of skyscrapers & children catching dollars falling from the sky – a gift from “God Trump” & a sick video that isnt manifesting enough outrage," she said.

"If all legal experts can do is warn that Trump’s ethnic cleansing breaks int’l law & might destabilise the region, then the whole putrid world is doomed," she added.

The U.S. president has repeatedly called for the U.S. to "take over" Gaza, destroyed by Israel's relentless bombardment, and resettle its population to redevelop the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

The idea has been vehemently rejected by the Arab world and other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.