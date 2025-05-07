U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope Wednesday that India and Pakistan will immediately cease their escalating cross-border fighting as tensions rise over the violence.

"It's so terrible," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I get along with both. I know them both very well, and I want to see them work it out. I want them to stop, and hopefully, they can stop now. It's been tit-for-tat, so let's hope they can end it."

He added, "If I can do anything to help, I will be there."

India launched "Operation Sindoor" late Tuesday, claiming to have targeted "terrorist infrastructure" at nine locations in Pakistan. The Pakistani military reported that 31 people were killed in the strikes.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors followed the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack, alleging cross-border links. Pakistan denied involvement and called for a neutral investigation.

Indian officials said New Delhi exercised its "right to respond and preempt, as well as deter more such cross-border attacks."

Pakistan said it had shot down five Indian aircraft and vowed to retaliate. There was no immediate response from India.