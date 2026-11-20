U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to play down Elon Musk's apparent distancing from the MAGA movement, saying the billionaire remains a friend despite his criticism of the Republican Party and disappointment over millions of dollars spent backing its candidates.

In an interview with NBC News on Thursday, Trump defended the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive after Musk declared that he was "not MAGA" during an appearance at The New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

"He's a friend of mine," Trump said. "Elon is, Elon's got very good intentions. I mean, he was with me the whole, he traveled with me."

However, the president also suggested that distancing oneself from the movement could carry political consequences.

"MAGA, to me, means something very specific, and when people veer from it, they don't do very well," Trump said, without explaining what he considered the movement's defining principles.

Musk's comments marked a notable shift in tone for a billionaire who spent hundreds of millions of dollars helping Trump secure the presidency and supporting Republican candidates in subsequent elections.

Speaking at the DealBook Summit, Musk questioned what the MAGA label actually represented, distancing himself from what he described as unquestioning loyalty to the Republican Party.

"I'm not sure what MAGA means," he told the newspaper's columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin. "But I don't think I'm, like, if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that."

Musk added that he believed both major political parties had positive and negative aspects.

His remarks followed a bruising midterm election for Republicans, who suffered sweeping losses to Democrats, strengthening expectations of increased congressional scrutiny of the technology industry when the new Congress takes office in January.

The results also dealt a setback to Musk's extensive political spending. The billionaire said he regretted the amount of money he had contributed to Republican campaigns, admitting that he felt "pretty foolish" about the investment.

Asked whether he would approach the elections differently, Musk said he probably would have spent less.

"I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it," he said. "Or maybe it would've been much worse without that. But it certainly shows that American elections are not just about money."

Musk spent more than $400 million supporting Trump-aligned Republican candidates in November, including approximately $200 million backing Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who lost to Democrat James Talarico.

The Democratic victories came after candidates made Musk, other technology executives and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence a central focus of their campaigns. Democrats have pledged to intensify oversight of technology companies, including their dealings with the Trump administration, AI development and the construction of energy-intensive data centers.

The changing political landscape has created new challenges for technology executives who previously aligned themselves closely with Trump and his administration while pursuing government contracts and favorable regulatory policies.

Musk's retreat from the MAGA label is also part of a broader shift among prominent technology figures seeking to redefine their political positions as Democrats prepare to regain influence in Washington.

Alex Karp, co-founder and chief executive of data analytics company Palantir, recently raised eyebrows by describing himself as a lifelong progressive in an interview with Politico.

"I've been a Democrat my whole life. I grew up in a far-left environment," Karp said, adding that he believed Palantir's products were fundamentally progressive.

His comments drew attention because Karp has previously adopted Trump's political language to describe his company as "anti-woke" and contributed to the president's White House ballroom project. He also indicated that he would consider supporting a Democratic presidential candidate in 2028.

Musk's political evolution is particularly striking given his prominent role in Trump's return to the White House.

The billionaire supported Trump's 2024 presidential campaign with more than $250 million, became one of his most visible allies and was seated alongside other technology executives at the president's second inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

He subsequently led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spearheading efforts to reduce federal spending and eliminate government jobs. The initiative made Musk one of the most influential and recognizable figures in the administration outside the president himself.

Hours after Trump's inauguration, Musk appeared at a rally in Washington, where he enthusiastically celebrated the Republican victory and presented it as a defining moment for the country's future.

"This was no ordinary victory," he told supporters. "This was a fork in the road of human civilization."

Musk's political involvement had also extended to his public image. He was photographed wearing MAGA-branded hats and embraced the movement's rhetoric at a 2024 campaign rally, declaring, "I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark, gothic MAGA."

His latest comments have therefore attracted criticism from Democrats, who remain skeptical of his apparent change of position.

Responding to Musk's remarks on X, the social media platform he owns, Arizona Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego dismissed the billionaire's attempt to distance himself from the Republican movement with a pointed warning.

"You are still getting a subpoena," Gallego wrote.