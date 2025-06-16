U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that removing Russia from the Group of Eight more than a decade ago was a “mistake,” and suggested China could potentially take its place in the forum of major industrialized nations.

"The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in. I would say that was a mistake-you wouldn't have a war right now if Russia were in," Trump told reporters in Canada, where he was participating in a gathering of Group of Seven leaders. He was referring to former U.S. President Barack Obama and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump said it was a "mistake" to expel Russia, because "you spend so much time talking about Russia, and he's no longer at the table, so it makes life more complicated." He was referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he said was "very insulted" when Russia was removed from the G8.

Russia was kicked out of the G8 over Putin's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. Trump acknowledged, however, that it may no longer be possible to return Russia to the fold.

"I'm not saying he should at this point, because too much water has gone over the dam, maybe, but it was a big mistake," he said.

Trump said, "It is not a bad idea" to have China join the group, adding: "I don't mind that, if someone wants to suggest China coming in."