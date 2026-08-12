U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz, claiming a U.S. naval blockade has left Iran unable to challenge Washington's dominance over the strategic waterway.

In a statement, Trump described the blockade as a “wall of steel” and said Washington intended to maintain its grip on the strait.

“I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT!” Trump said on Truth Social, adding that there was “nothing Iran can do about it.”

Trump also claimed Iran's military capabilities had been severely degraded, saying the country had no effective navy or air force and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been decimated.

The U.S. president further targeted Iran's leadership and economy, portraying Tehran as weakened by financial difficulties and soaring inflation.

Trump declared that Iran was no longer the “bully of the Middle East,” concluding his statement with “Praise be to Allah!”

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important maritime passages and a crucial route for global energy shipments.

The nearly six-month war has seen U.S. and Israeli forces heavily strike Iran’s military and kill a number of senior leaders, with the campaign initially aimed at forcing Tehran to abandon its nuclear program and bringing about regime change. Iran has retaliated with missile attacks targeting Israel, U.S. bases across the region and sites in U.S.-allied Gulf states, while strikes on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz have emerged as its most consequential response, disrupting the vital trade route and rattling the global economy. Trump, meanwhile, has stepped back from threats of further escalation as his political standing at home weakens ahead of November’s midterm congressional elections.