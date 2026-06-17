President Donald Trump denied Wednesday that the U.S.-Iran peace deal included a $300 billion fund, claiming that Washington will not be investing 10 cents.
Earlier reports suggested that the U.S.-Iran framework proposed a private fund designed to trigger investment into Iran.
According to Reuters, the fund would be designed to give both sides an economic incentive to conclude a final deal to end the war.
The U.S. president added that the memorandum of understanding on Iran was not final, and that he could resume a bombing campaign if he did not like it.
"It's a memorandum of understanding. And if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head. If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?" said Trump, at the G-7 summit in France.
Trump said the Iran memorandum of understanding did not include immediate sanctions relief for Iran, while adding he would talk about this matter later.