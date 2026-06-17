President Donald Trump denied Wednesday that the U.S.-Iran peace deal included a $300 billion fund, claiming that Washington will not be investing 10 cents.

Earlier reports suggested that the U.S.-Iran framework proposed a private fund designed to trigger investment into Iran.

According to Reuters, the fund would be designed to give both sides an economic incentive to conclude a final deal to end the war.

The U.S. president added that the memorandum ⁠of understanding on ⁠Iran was not final, and that ​he could ​resume a bombing ⁠campaign if he did not like it.

"It's a memorandum of understanding. And if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, ⁠dropping ⁠bombs on their head. If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack ⁠in the middle of their head, OK?" said Trump, at ​the G-7 summit in France.

Trump ​said the Iran memorandum of ⁠understanding ‌did ‌not include immediate sanctions ⁠relief for ‌Iran, while adding ​he would talk about ⁠this matter ⁠later.