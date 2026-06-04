President Donald Trump acknowledged berating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "crazy" during an expletive-laden phone call, saying he was "a little bit perturbed" that Israel's war on Lebanon was hindering U.S.-led efforts to negotiate a peace deal with Iran.

But even as the U.S. president conceded the tensions in an interview released Wednesday, he insisted that his relationship with Netanyahu was solid and that they connected, in part, because they are both "wartime" leaders.

"We've worked very well together. I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him," Trump told The New York Post’s "Pod Force One."

In an interview on the American business-news channel CNBC, Netanyahu responded that he and Trump sometimes have "tactical disagreements" but have "common goals" and "agree on the main things."

"He respects me. I respect him. We always find a way to work out our differences," the prime minister said.

The president's comments about the Monday call offered a sign of the growing pressure he faces to resolve the Iran war, as higher energy prices and economic uncertainty threaten Republican prospects in the midterm elections and hamper global commerce.

Talks have dragged on for weeks and have been strained by Israel’s broadening war with the Lebanese Iran-backed armed group, Hezbollah.

The conflicts have become increasingly intertwined as Iran insists that any potential truce in the war there must also quell the fighting in Lebanon.