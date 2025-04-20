President Donald Trump on Sunday threw a surprise spotlight on peace hopes in the Russia-Ukraine war, declaring that a deal could be reached "this week" if both sides commit – and dangling a lucrative incentive: future business ties with the U.S.

"Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune."

The post caught diplomats and officials off guard. The White House offered no immediate details about any active negotiations, and neither Moscow nor Kyiv confirmed that such talks were underway.

Trump's comments came as a brief Easter truce unraveled across Ukraine. A 30-hour cease-fire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin from Saturday evening to Sunday midnight was quickly shattered by accusations of violations from both sides.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched over 2,000 attacks during the supposed truce. He proposed extending the cease-fire for 30 days and halting all long-range drone and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure. Russia did not respond.

"The Ukrainian army is acting and will continue to act in a mirror image of Russian aggression," Zelenskyy said. "We are defending, not provoking."

In contrast, Moscow blamed Ukraine for the breakdown, accusing Kyiv of launching drone and artillery attacks and targeting civilian areas.

"Despite the announcement of the Easter truce, Ukrainian units made several attempts to attack Russian positions in Donetsk," Russia’s defense ministry said, claiming its forces had "strictly observed the cease-fire."

Casualties mounted on both sides. In the eastern town of Kostyantynivka, two civilians were killed in Russian shelling, Ukrainian rescue services reported. In Russian-occupied Donetsk, officials said two more civilians were wounded.

Amid the fog of accusations, some signs of calm emerged on the front lines. Ukrainian soldiers reported decreased Russian activity. A drone unit commander noted a "significant" drop in attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions. A junior lieutenant in Sumy described the day as unusually quiet.

"Fewer guys will die today," the commander said.

Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s readiness for peace, but stressed it must come with trust and compliance. "We gave peace a chance. Russia broke it," he said.

On Friday, Trump warned he would end U.S. involvement in brokering peace if Russia and Ukraine failed to make progress. His Sunday post marked a shift, reintroducing himself as a dealmaker.

In Moscow, some civilians expressed hope the war could end. "We dreamt that peace would come by Easter," said Svetlana, a 34-year-old housewife. Others were more skeptical.

"All is not going well for us in Ukraine," said Irina Volkova, 73. "People are dying. Our guys are dying."

In Kyiv, there was deep skepticism. "They’ve already broken their promise," said Olga Grachova, 38. "We can’t trust Russia today."

As the war grinds on, Trump’s declaration remains just that – a declaration. Whether it ushers in diplomacy or more division remains to be seen.