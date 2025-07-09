U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting a surprise lunch with five West African leaders on Wednesday, as the region grapples with the fallout from major U.S. aid cuts and the restructuring of American foreign assistance programs.

A study published in the Lancet medical journal projects Trump’s shift will lead to more than 14 million additional deaths globally by 2030, including 4.5 million children. West Africa possesses untapped resources. They’re also among countries that might fall under an expansion of Trump’s travel ban.

"I would know if a decision is made. I will know,” Trump told reporters Wednesday, when asked who ordered the pause. "I will be the first to know. In fact, most likely I’d give the order but I haven’t done that yet.”

Trump also sidestepped questions about who ordered the pause in an exchange with reporters on Tuesday. "I don’t know. Why don’t you tell me?” the president said.

But Trump privately expressed frustration that Pentagon officials announced the pause, because he felt they didn’t properly coordinate with the White House, according to three people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment publicly.

Trump has asked the media to leave, concluding the public portion of his lunch with African leaders.

The president delivered opening remarks, listened as each of the invited leaders spoke, then took questions from reporters. The session lasted about an hour.

After lengthy comments, Trump thanked the press and had reporters hustled out of the room so his lunch with visiting African leaders could continue in private.