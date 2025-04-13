President Donald Trump, 78, declared himself in “very good shape” following a five-hour physical at Walter Reed on Friday.

The official health report released Sunday confirmed it: excellent cognitive function, stable vitals, and “fully fit” for duty – even after surviving an assassination attempt last summer.

White House physician Navy Capt. Sean Barbella’s report provided the most comprehensive look at Trump’s health since he returned to office in January, making history as the oldest person ever sworn in as U.S. president.

“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health,” Barbella wrote. “He remains fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief.”

The report also revealed that Trump:

Has well-managed high cholesterol, for which he takes rosuvastatin and ezetimibe;

Uses mometasone cream for rosacea;

Takes daily aspirin;

Is up to date on all vaccinations.

In the skies aboard Air Force One en route to Florida, Trump briefed reporters himself. “Every test you can imagine,” he said. “I think I did well. A good heart, a good soul. A very good soul.”

He said doctors gave him “a little bit” of lifestyle advice but offered no details. Asked about mental sharpness, Trump proudly claimed to have aced the Montreal Cognitive Assessment – scoring a perfect 30 out of 30. “Whatever it is, I got every one,” he said.

The physician’s report also addressed the visible scarring on Trump’s right ear – the remnant of a bullet wound from an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, during the 2024 campaign. Trump’s campaign had previously called the injury “superficial.” Barbella confirmed his hearing remains unaffected.

This marks the first official health update since that attack. At the time, Trump allies like Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House doctor and vocal supporter, offered only general reassurances. In August, Trump promised to release full records – he never did.

Despite frequently challenging Joe Biden’s stamina and cognition, Trump has historically offered only vague snapshots of his own health.

In November 2023, a letter from Dr. Bruce Aronwald – posted to Trump’s social media – claimed Trump’s vitals were “within normal range,” with “exceptional” cognitive health. But that letter lacked key data: no weight, cholesterol, or blood pressure figures.

Friday’s five-hour checkup bucked that trend – at least partly. Barbella’s assessment paints a picture of a president who, even post-COVID and post-campaign trauma, remains medically sound. It also noted Trump’s “active lifestyle,” citing daily meetings, frequent travel, press briefings, and – of course – regular golf.

Still, Trump’s history with transparency on health matters remains uneven. In 2019, his Walter Reed visit went unannounced and off-schedule. And in 2020, after contracting COVID-19, the White House downplayed his condition while staffers privately described “very concerning” vital signs.

Trump has used health as a political wedge before. In a 2020 interview, he famously listed, “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV,” to prove cognitive sharpness – words from a memory test he insists he aced.

Now, with Biden, 82, recently exiting the 2024 race after a widely criticized debate performance, Trump continues casting himself as the sharper, stronger candidate.