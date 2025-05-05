U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he has ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons to rebuild and reopen the notorious Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay to incarcerate what he called "America’s most ruthless and violent offenders."

"REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!" he posted on the Truth Social platform. "When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm."

The federal prison at Alcatraz housed notorious U.S. criminals such as Al Capone before it closed in 1963. It is now one of San Francisco's most popular tourist destinations.

"Today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ," Trump wrote.

As he returned to the White House from Florida, Trump told reporters that reopening the prison was "just an idea I've had" that he had decided to act on.

"It's a symbol of law and order," he said.

Given the island location, frigid waters, and strong currents, Alcatraz was billed as America's most secure prison. No successful escapes were ever officially recorded from Alcatraz, though five prisoners are listed as "missing and presumed drowned."

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website, the prison was closed because it was too expensive to continue operating, in large part due to its island location. It was nearly three times more costly to operate than any other federal prison.

Nancy Pelosi, former House speaker and Democratic lawmaker from California, downplayed the Republican President's plan.

"Alcatraz closed as a federal penitentiary more than sixty years ago. It is now a very popular national park and major tourist attraction. The President’s proposal is not a serious one," she said in a post on X.