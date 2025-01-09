The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump bribed impoverished Greenlanders to express support for his father’s plans to annex the territory, Denmark’s public broadcaster alleged Thursday.

Several sources said a portion of the people who appeared in a video by Trump's campaign team that was recorded at a restaurant in the capital city of Nuuk, and pictures on social media, are homeless and socially disadvantaged, according to DR.

Trump’s office did not return calls by the broadcaster to comment on, but his local supporters rejected the accusations.

"That some poor and socially disadvantaged people attended the dinner at the restaurant doesn’t mean they were bribed,” said Jorgen Boassen, who called himself the biggest fan of Trump in Greenland.

"People are free to express their opinion whether they oppose or support Trump’s plans,” he added.

Renewed proposal for Greenland

Trump reignited his contentious proposal Monday on his Truth Social platform.

"Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed Trump’s remarks, reiterating her country’s stance on Greenland’s autonomy.

Trump’s son, Don Jr, visited Greenland on Tuesday in a private capacity. A meeting between government leader Mute Egede and King Frederik was canceled for scheduling reasons, according to Egede and the Danish palace.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen attributed the timing of the investment to coincidence, but the announcement followed Trump's renewed interest in the region.​​​​​​​

Denmark, which has faced criticism for historical injustices in Greenland, including forced contraception campaigns in the mid-20th century, recently announced plans to increase defense spending on the island.