Former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a public speech, surviving by a mere head tilt that deflected the bullet, which he describes as a "very surreal experience."

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Trump detailed the harrowing incident that almost took his life.

The former president, sporting a white bandage over his right ear, described the moment a would-be assassin's bullet narrowly missed its mark. "I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," Trump told the Post, calling the incident a "very surreal experience."

He explained that a slight turn of his head to read a chart on "illegal immigrants" had saved his life, transforming what would have been a fatal shot into a glancing blow that tore off a small piece of his ear.

"By luck or by God, many people are saying it's by God I'm still here," Trump said, emphasizing the miraculous nature of his survival.

Describing how Secret Service agents immediately reacted, Trump praised them for their quick and decisive action, comparing their response to "linebackers" as they shielded him.

A moment from the incident captured on video shows Trump saying: "Wait, I want to get my shoes," as agents hurried him off stage. Trump explained that the agents' forceful response caused his shoes to fall off, despite them being tightly fitted.

The former president commended the agents for their heroism, particularly for neutralizing the shooter with a single shot from approximately 130 yards away.

"They took him out with one shot right between the eyes," Trump said, pointing to the bridge of his nose. "They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us."

Trump was shot in the right ear but is fine, with the FBI issuing a statement identifying Thomas Matthew Crooks as the suspected shooter of the incident on Saturday.

The Secret Service, which handles security for past and current presidents, said the shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the venue. In addition to the shooter, one spectator died and two others were critically injured.

The incident occurred just days before Trump is to be nominated as the Republican Party candidate for the 2024 presidential election.