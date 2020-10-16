U.S. President Donald Trump posted dozens of tweets on Friday morning on a range of topics, including one that showed he confused a conservative satire website with real news.

The conservative Babylon Bee, a news satire website, had a story saying that a widespread Twitter outage on Thursday was the result of efforts to suppress negative news about the son of rival Joe Biden. The joke was tied into the real fact that Twitter had stopped people from sharing a New York Post story about Hunter Biden, saying it violated their terms and conditions.

"Wow, this has never been done in history.... Why is Twitter doing this," the president wrote. "Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T," referring to his opponent in the presidential race and Big Tech companies. Trump often indulges in Twitter storms, releasing dozens of tweets in a short period of time.

On Friday, it was around 60 posts, including his own thoughts and retweets of others, among them random anonymous accounts. The president has himself commented that his Twitter habits, especially retweeting unknown accounts, can cause him trouble – he has tweeted conspiracy theorists, for example. The issue came up during a town hall event with Trump on Thursday. "You're the president ... You're not someone's crazy uncle who can retweet whatever," NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie said to the president.