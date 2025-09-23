U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at the United Nations on Tuesday with a sarcastic tirade, dismissing the body as ineffective in promoting peace and ridiculing the state of its headquarters.

"The U.N. has such tremendous potential. I've always said it -- it has such tremendous, tremendous potential. But it's not even coming close to living up to it," Trump said in an address in which he complained about a broken escalator at the New York headquarters.

Trump told world leaders gathered at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday that the global institution was "not even close" to fulfilling its potential.

Claiming to have ended seven wars, Trump said "sadly in all cases the United Nations did not even try to help in any of them."

The U.N. was proficient at writing letters, but not at taking the kind of action that ended conflict, he said.