U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named his picks for key positions, including secretary of the Army, NASA administrator, special envoy for Hostage Affairs, and head of the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trump nominated Daniel Driscoll, a veteran and former political advisor, for secretary of the Army.

"As a former Soldier, Investor, and Political Advisor, Dan brings a powerful combination of experiences to serve as a disruptor and change agent," he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump praised Driscoll as a "fearless and relentless fighter” for soldiers and the "America First agenda.”

Adam Boehler was named special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, with the personal rank of ambassador. Boehler previously served as a lead negotiator on the Abraham Accords team that saw several Arab nations sign normalization deals with Israel, and he was the first CEO of the US Development Finance Corporation.

"He has negotiated with some of the toughest people in the World, including the Taliban, but Adam knows that NO ONE is tougher than the United States of America, at least when President Trump is its Leader. Adam will work tirelessly to bring our Great American Citizens HOME," said the president-elect.

Jared Isaacman, an entrepreneur, pilot and astronaut, was nominated to be NASA administrator.

Trump said Isaacman, the CEO of Shift4, has extensive experience in aerospace and defense, including co-founding Draken International.

He highlighted Isaacman’s qualifications to lead NASA in advancing space exploration and technology.

"Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration," said Trump.

And former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins was tapped to be the next chairman of the agency. Trump praised Atkins’ support for transparency, investor protection and innovation in digital assets.

"Paul is a proven leader for common sense regulations. He believes in the promise of robust, innovative capital markets that are responsive to the needs of Investors, & that provide capital to make our Economy the best in the World. He also recognizes that digital assets & other innovations are crucial to Making America Greater than Ever Before," said Trump.

Atkins, who is the CEO of Patomak Global Partners, has been an advocate for responsive and innovative capital markets.

Each nominee will require Senate confirmation.