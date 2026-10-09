U.S. President Donald Trump is moving to fill a key White House communications post, with Truth Social adviser Katie Zacharia offered the press secretary job left vacant by Karoline Leavitt in August, an administration official said Friday.

Zacharia did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but if she accepts the role, she would fill a critical role in the Trump administration before ⁠next ⁠month's midterm congressional elections.

The New York Times first reported the news.

Zacharia briefly served as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security before departing in March.

The conservative commentator is a senior communications adviser ⁠for Truth Social and the Trump Media & Technology Group, according to her LinkedIn page.

Zacharia ​previously worked as a legal adviser ​for Fix California, a conservative group that aims to ⁠address ‌what ‌it described as "the left’s stranglehold" ⁠on state politics. ‌The group was founded by Richard Grenell, ​who has served ⁠as Trump's envoy to Venezuela ⁠and is the interim president ⁠and executive director ​of the Kennedy Center in Washington.