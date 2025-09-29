U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism Monday about a Gaza cease-fire deal as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to press for acceptance of his peace plan.

"I am, I'm very confident," Trump told reporters when asked about the chances of peace in Gaza. He repeated "very confident" when pressed if all parties were on board with the 21-point plan aimed at ending the nearly two-year war, freeing hostages and disarming Hamas.

The plan, according to U.S. and Israeli media, calls for an immediate cease-fire, a phased Israeli withdrawal and the release of hostages within 48 hours. It also envisions the release of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Trump met Arab leaders at the United Nations last week and said Sunday on social media that "ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER."

Despite this, divisions remain over the plan’s details, including the role of international forces and the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority in postwar Gaza. Hamas has not yet responded.

The White House said Trump and Netanyahu would hold a joint news conference later Monday, raising speculation that Trump hopes to announce progress.

In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes continued, with the local civil defense agency reporting four people killed in Khan Younis. Families of Israeli captives urged Trump to stand firm on the deal, while residents in Gaza voiced skepticism, citing past failures.