U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday issued pardons for nearly 1,500 individuals implicated in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Trump signed a corresponding order in the White House in Washington just hours after his inauguration.

"This proclamation ends a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a process of national reconciliation," the order stated.

Trump pardoned nearly everyone convicted of offenses related to the riots, except for 14 people whose sentences were reduced to time already served.

All pending cases related to the riot will be dropped, the order added.

"This is a big one," Trump said as he signed the order, adding that he hoped those held in prison would be released immediately.

According to U.S. Department of Justice figures, more than 1,500 individuals have been charged for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of Trump violently stormed the U.S. Congressional seat in Washington, where the Republican's election defeat to Joe Biden was to be certified at the time.

A crowd incited by Trump, who held a rally to promote baseless claims of election fraud, violently entered the building, killing five people.