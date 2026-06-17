U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "tough negotiator," saying the two leaders held productive talks on trade and signaling that he plans to visit India in the future as Washington seeks to deepen ties with New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters during a bilateral meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump said the United States and India were working on trade agreements and described his conversation with the Indian leader as "very good."

"He's a tough negotiator," Trump said of Modi, adding that he expects to travel to India "sometime in the future."

The remarks come as India has been encouraging a Trump visit, potentially linked to broader discussions involving key Indo-Pacific partners Japan and Australia.

Trump also underscored the strength of the U.S.-India strategic partnership, saying Washington would stand by New Delhi if it faced external aggression.

"If they were attacked, we would be there to help them," Trump said. Referring to Modi, he added: "If anybody attacks that man, we're going to be there."

The U.S. president also addressed several major international issues during the meeting, including the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Asked about Israel's ongoing military operations, Trump said he supports Israel's right to defend itself but urged restraint.

"I do want Israel to be able to protect itself," Trump said. "But I do want them to use good judgment."

On Russia, Trump said his administration is considering additional sanctions as oil prices continue to decline.

"We are looking at that, we're seeing how far the price of oil comes down. It's really tumbling," he said.

Trump added that he recently held "very good talks" with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterating his desire to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

"I would like to see the war end," Trump said.