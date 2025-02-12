U.S. President Donald Trump said he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to immediately launch Ukraine negotiations after speaking over the phone on Wednesday.

"We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now," Trump said in a post on his social media platform.

In a statement, the Kremlin said Putin and Trump agreed "time has come to work together." The phone call took 1.5 hours, the Kremlin said.

The Russian president told Trump that the long-term settlement of Ukraine conflict was possible through peace talks.