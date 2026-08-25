U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all mines in international waters of the Strait of Hormuz had been cleared or detonated, warning Iran that vessels attempting to lay new mines would be destroyed.

"Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He emphasized a "zero tolerance policy" on mine placement, asserting that Washington is using Space Force technology to monitor "every square inch" of the strategic waterway, as well as Pickaxe Mountain and "the already destroyed three other nuclear sites."