U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the fall of Iran's leadership 'could happen' and that he has not made a decision on how to proceed with Iran.

Trump said he will hold a meeting later in the day in the White House Situation Room.

The president said Iran wants to meet, and the U.S. side "may do that." He said Israel is doing well in its attacks aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear facilities. Trump said he believed that Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon before the attacks began.

He dismissed concerns raised by some of his supporters about a possible U.S. military intervention in Iran.

When a CNN reporter asked him about the rift within his base, he said of the news broadcaster: " Fake News, fortunately, nobody watches it..."

He did not allow a question on the substance of the matter, but interrupted the reporter and explained irritably that his supporters were even more loyal to him today than they were at the time of his election victory in November.

Within his Republican Party, Trump is caught between a traditional, interventionist camp, which includes senators such as Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, and an isolationist wing that calls for restraint in foreign policy.

Should he decide to actively support Israel in a war against Iran, this could lead to domestic political conflict for Trump.

Many voters in the US are weary of war. Quite a few voted for the Republican precisely because he promised during the election campaign to stay out of conflicts in order to focus more on problems at home.

In recent days, some prominent voices from the right have come out clearly against US military intervention in Iran.