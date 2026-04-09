U.S. President Donald Trump said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “scale back” military operations in Lebanon, adding that Netanyahu is expected to "low-key" the situation moving forward.

In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump said he discussed the issue directly with Netanyahu, indicating that Israel would "low-key" its actions moving forward.

"I spoke with Bibi, and he's going to calm it down a bit. I think we need to act a little more calmly," Trump said, referring to his conversation with the Israeli leader.

The U.S. president argued that a reduction in hostilities is critical for maintaining the fragile cease-fire agreement between the United States and Iran, claiming that Israeli strikes on Lebanon had already begun to decrease.

Trump also voiced strong optimism about the temporary cease-fire, saying he believes the agreement will hold and serve as a foundation for broader negotiations.

According to Trump, Iranian officials have taken a more pragmatic tone in private discussions, showing willingness to accept key terms despite harsher public rhetoric.

The cease-fire follows a period of escalating conflict that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory attacks and widened into a regional confrontation.

Trump said the agreement includes conditions such as keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and is based on a 10-point proposal from Iran, which Washington considers a viable framework for negotiations.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has said final talks are expected to conclude in Islamabad within 15 days, while Türkiye, Pakistan and Egypt have been actively involved in facilitating communication between the sides.

Despite backing the cease-fire, Israel has maintained that it does not cover Lebanon and has continued its operations there.