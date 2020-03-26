President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would sign a $2 trillion legislative package to address the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic into law immediately after it is passed and encouraged lawmakers to bring it over the finish line.

U.S. senators were set to vote on the package on Wednesday before sending it to the House of Representatives.

"I encourage the House to pass this vital legislation and send the bill to my desk for signature without delay. I will sign it immediately," Trump said.

The novel coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China, last December and has since spread to at least 169 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 400,000 confirmed cases have been recorded worldwide with the death toll surpassing 20,000, while over 100,000 people have recovered. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.