U.S. President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could end whenever he chooses, arguing that nearly all viable targets inside the country have already been struck.

n phone remarks to U.S. media about the continuing strikes against Iran, Trump suggested the timeline for ending the war largely depended on his decision.

He indicated that the conflict could be brought to a close whenever he deemed it appropriate, expressing confidence that the campaign was progressing successfully.

Trump said there were few remaining targets in Iran, claiming the operation had inflicted more damage than originally anticipated and had moved ahead of the initial timetable.

According to the U.S. president, the level of destruction achieved in the first weeks of the campaign exceeded expectations.

Trump also argued that Iran’s hostile activities had extended beyond Israel and the United States to other countries in the Gulf region.

He said Iran was now facing consequences for decades of actions that, in his view, had brought instability, violence and destruction across the Middle East.