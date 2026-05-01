President Donald Trump on Thursday said "probably" when asked whether he would ​consider pulling U.S. troops out of Italy and Spain, a day after announcing that ⁠Washington was looking at reducing ⁠the number of military personnel in Germany amid a rift with NATO over his war against Iran.

Trump maintained that when the U.S. "needed them, they were not there," adding: "We have to remember that."

Trump has harshly criticized NATO allies for not sending their ​navies to help open the Strait ​of Hormuz, ⁠which was closed to global shipping following the start of a U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran on Feb. 28. He has also said that he is considering withdrawing the United States from the alliance.

An internal Pentagon email, reported by media last week, outlined options for the United States to punish NATO allies it believes failed to support U.S. operations in the war with Iran, ⁠including ⁠suspending Spain from the alliance.

Trump, who discussed the possibility of removing some U.S. troops from Europe earlier this month, on Wednesday said his administration was looking at cuts to U.S. forces in Germany and a decision would be made soon.

Asked on Thursday if he would also consider pulling U.S. troops out of Italy ⁠and Spain, two countries that have also been critical of the Iran war, Trump said, "I probably will. Why shouldn't I? You know, look, why shouldn't I? Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

"It's NATO. It's not even the fact that they're bad. It's one thing if they said nicely, or if they said: 'Okay, we'll help, but the help is a little slow.' But the level, and we help them with Ukraine. You know, they made a mess out of Ukraine, a total mess, and we helped them with Ukraine," he added.

Trump last month threatened to impose a full U.S. trade embargo on Spain after the ⁠European ‌ally ‌refused to let the U.S. military use its ⁠bases for missions linked to ‌strikes on Iran.

The U.S. had just over 68,000 active-duty military personnel ​assigned permanently in its ⁠overseas bases in Europe as of December ⁠2025, data from the U.S. Defense Manpower Data Center ⁠shows. More than ​half – about 36,400 – are based in Germany.

His remarks came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the U.S. on Monday for lacking an "exit strategy" in the Iran war, saying Washington is being "humiliated" by Iran during negotiations.

The remarks drew a sharp rebuke from Trump, who said on Tuesday that Merz "doesn't know what he's talking about."

"I am doing something with Iran right now that other nations or presidents should have done long ago," Trump said. "No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both economically and otherwise."