U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attack NATO territory, as he dispatched two senior envoys to Russia and Ukraine with a new proposal aimed at ending the war.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump dismissed concerns that Moscow could target a NATO member despite Germany this week blaming Russia for an attempted drone attack on an airport.

“I speak to him. I know him very well. Putin’s not looking to attack NATO territory,” Trump said when asked about the German allegation.

Trump’s comments came as his administration launched another diplomatic push to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are traveling to Russia and Ukraine to present a U.S. proposal for ending the conflict, Trump told reporters.

“They’re bringing with them a proposal to end the war,” Trump said.

“We sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done, and there may be a good chance that we’ll do it,” he added.

The mission marks the latest U.S. effort to broker an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv as the war continues with no cease-fire in place.