Donald Trump shared Tuesday a screenshot on Truth Social of a message from NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte praising his "decisive action" in Iran and crediting him with securing NATO's commitment to raise defense spending to at least 5% of GDP.

Congratulations and thank you for your decisive action in Iran, that was truly extraordinary and something no one else dared to do. It makes us all safer," the message read.

NATO officials confirmed the message was sent by Rutte to Trump earlier Tuesday, as Trump headed to The Hague for a summit of NATO leaders.

"You are flying into another big success in The Hague this evening," Rutte continued.

"You will achieve something NO American president in decades could get done. Europe is going to pay in a BIG way, as they should, and it will be your win."