U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to take a clear position on whether Israel should fully occupy Gaza, instead emphasizing his administration’s focus on increasing food access to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

“As far as the rest of it, I really can't say. That's going to be pretty much up to Israel,” Trump told reporters at the White House, amid rising concern over Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza, where humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate.

His remarks came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held high-level security meetings, with Israeli media reporting that he supports a full military takeover of the enclave — a move that would constitute a blatant violation of international law, according to human rights experts.

While some in the political leadership are pushing for expanding the offensive, the military is concerned that doing so will endanger the 20 hostages who are still alive, the officials said.

Israel launched its military campaign following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, incursion, which killed 1,200 people and saw 251 hostages taken into Gaza.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes.

A separate genocide case against Israel is being heard by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Trump also confirmed that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will meet with Russian officials in Moscow on Wednesday, just days ahead of a looming Aug. 8 deadline set by the president for the Kremlin to agree to a cease-fire deal in Ukraine or face increased sanctions.

“We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We’re going to see what happens,” Trump said.

Asked whether he still plans to impose 100% tariffs on countries purchasing Russian energy, including China, Trump responded: “I never said a percentage, but we’ll be doing quite a bit of that. We’ll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time.”

Trump said the U.S. will “make that determination” on secondary sanctions after Wednesday’s talks.

Earlier Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that Witkoff would travel to Russia this week. “What that will entail, I have no details for you,” she said, adding that Trump remains “not happy” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but still committed to seeking diplomatic solutions.

The meeting in Moscow comes amid intensifying global pressure on Russia and follows Trump’s ultimatum that the Kremlin reach a cease-fire deal by Aug. 8 or face sweeping new sanctions.