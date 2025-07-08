U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he had approved the delivery of defensive weapons to Ukraine and is weighing further sanctions against Russia, signaling mounting frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the escalating death toll in Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Trump, who had vowed during his presidential campaign to end the war within a day, has yet to deliver on that promise. Efforts by his administration to broker a cease-fire have so far failed.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump did not hold back in his criticism of the Russian leader.

"I'm not happy with Putin. I can tell you that much right now," Trump said, noting that thousands of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers were dying in the conflict.

“We get a lot of nonsense thrown at us by Putin... He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless,” he added, using blunt language to describe his frustration.

Trump also said he is seriously considering backing a bipartisan Senate bill that would impose sweeping sanctions on Russia, including harsh penalties on countries that continue to trade with Moscow.

"I'm looking at it very strongly," he told reporters.

The bill, introduced by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, proposes 500% tariffs on nations that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other exports — a move aimed at further isolating Moscow economically.

On Monday, Trump said the United States would send additional weapons to Ukraine, focusing on defensive systems. He confirmed Tuesday that he had formally approved the transfer.

"We're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I've approved that," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded by announcing he had ordered expanded coordination with the U.S. to ensure continued deliveries of military supplies, particularly air defense systems critical to Ukraine’s protection.

Last week, the Pentagon’s decision to temporarily halt some weapons shipments to Ukraine prompted sharp warnings from Kyiv, which said the pause would severely impact its ability to repel Russia’s intensifying airstrikes and ground assaults.

When asked Tuesday who had ordered the delay, Trump — seated next to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — deflected.

"I don't know. Why don't you tell me?" he said.