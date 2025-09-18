U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he disagreed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over London’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state, even as the two leaders emphasized their shared commitment to a peace roadmap in the Middle East.

“I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score — one of our few disagreements,” Trump told reporters at a joint press conference after bilateral talks in London.

Starmer, who confirmed his government’s intention to recognize Palestine, said both sides saw eye to eye on the urgent need for a peace process. “We absolutely agree on the need for peace and a road map, because the situation in Gaza is intolerable,” he said.

The U.S. president reiterated his longstanding opposition to countries unilaterally recognizing Palestine as a state. Washington has maintained that such recognition should be tied to a negotiated settlement with Israel, which has been occupying Palestinian territory for decades, imposing a blockade and maintaining an apartheid regime.

During the same press appearance, Trump also expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I thought Ukraine would be the easiest conflict to end because of my relationship with President Putin, but he’s let me down. He’s really let me down,” Trump said, noting that his efforts to halt the fighting had failed to persuade Moscow.

Despite differences on Palestine, both leaders projected unity on broader international issues, with Trump praising Starmer as a strong partner while acknowledging areas where the two governments diverge.