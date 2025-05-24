Attendees at Saturday’s graduation ceremony for new U.S. Army officers downplayed Donald Trump’s inflammatory remarks but said his rhetoric was unsurprising.

Trump’s speech at West Point swung from attacks on transgender service members and the Army’s diversity and inclusion policies to sharp criticism of his predecessors.

An infantry major who asked to remain anonymous said Trump “sure had them on their toes,” but added, “It was my first commander-in-chief speech, so I have nothing to compare it to.”

Trump condemned previous efforts to promote integration and tolerance in the military, claiming that after he rolled back those policies, troops were no longer required to perform drag shows overseas.

“(I) liberated our troops from divisive and demeaning political trainings,” he said.

Cadet George Montras, 23, said he enjoyed parts of Trump’s speech about “winning” but did not take a view on the more overtly political content.

“(Winning) really matters here, whether it is sport, academically, whatever,” he said.

On whether the speech was unusually political, Montras said, “It was pretty on brand” for Trump and he was unsurprised.

‘Unraveled’

The event was a jarring mix of precision, regimented military ceremony against a backdrop of Trump’s freewheeling remarks.

Graduates threw their hats into the air and marched accompanied by a military band, while Trump wore a red “Make America Great Again” cap and joked about incompetent senior officers.

One non-military attendee said Trump’s rambling speech “was good then it just kind of unraveled.”

Gen. Stephane Richou, visiting with a delegation of senior officers from France, described Trump’s speech to the graduating class as “interesting.”

“I was fascinated by the ceremony,” he told Agence France-Presse (AFP), describing the “link between the commander-in-chief and the army for these youngsters” as an advantage.

A lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps who declined to be named said the day was about “the joy of serving.”

Trump attended the New York Military Academy private school but avoided the Vietnam War draft through a medical exemption.

Declining to comment on the more controversial elements of the speech, the chaplain said “it was very encouraging” to hear Trump emphasize the importance of the military and that “it was a good time to become an officer.”

At one point, Trump baselessly alleged that former President Barack Obama gave hypersonic missile technology to Russia, prompting a loud jeer from non-graduating cadets assembled to watch.

‘Divisive’ policies

There was also enthusiastic applause and cheering when Trump rehashed his objection to transgender people competing in women’s sports.

“We will not have men playing in women’s sports if that’s OK,” he said after vowing to stamp out “divisive” inclusion policies in the military.

A special forces lieutenant colonel in the stands laughed out loud when Trump joked he wanted a West Point gold ring, reserved for alumni of the grueling four-year course.

Kahena Wilhite was supporting a friend who graduated despite racking up 286 hours of disciplinary punishment time.

Describing Trump’s words unfavorably, the 22-year-old said a number of Black and Indigenous people left the stands in protest during the speech, which included praise for Levittown housing developments that formerly excluded nonwhite owners.

On whether it was a safe time to become an officer under Trump, Tom McGill, 75, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said he was relieved his grandson was going into an Army support role.

“He’s going into intelligence, I don’t know if they see any action,” he said, stressing that commentators have “got to give (Trump) a chance” on foreign policy.

Cadets who spoke to AFP stressed the day was meant to be apolitical and that they were excited to support their classmates.

“We’re here to support each other,” said a second-year cadet who gave his name as Torres and wore a pristine white uniform with a white peaked cap with gold trim.

“It’s such an honor. The whole company is here to support the graduating class.”