U.S. President Donald Trump suggested his commitment to prioritizing peace may change following the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize, according to reports.

"Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump wrote to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in a letter obtained by U.S. media.

Trump further stated that while peace "will always be predominant," he can now consider "what is good and proper for the United States of America."

He reiterated his demand that the U.S. must control Greenland: "The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland," according to a letter published by PBS and Bloomberg.

Norwegian Prime Minister Støre confirmed to the newspaper Verdens Gang that he received Trump's message on Sunday afternoon. He clarified to Trump that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent Nobel committee, not the Norwegian government.

Trump openly campaigned for the prize before Machado was awarded it last month and complained bitterly when he was snubbed.

Though Machado gave Trump the gold medal that laureates receive with the prize, the honor remains hers. The Norwegian Nobel Institute has said the prize cannot be transferred, shared, or revoked.