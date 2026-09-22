U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran on Tuesday that it could face “annihilation” if it fails to reach an agreement to end the Middle East war, while predicting that Tehran would ultimately come to the negotiating table after November’s U.S. midterm elections.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Trump framed Iran’s future as a choice between reaching an agreement with Washington that would allow the country to rebuild or facing further military action.

“I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?” Trump said.

“Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

Trump continued the warning by asking whether he should “drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations,” before saying he remained confident that an agreement could be reached.

“But I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election,” he said.

Trump argued that Iranian officials were waiting to see the outcome of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, in which Republicans are fighting to retain control of Congress.

“I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election because it doesn’t make sense for them not to,” Trump said. “They’re waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don’t realize is that I’m not running. I did that already, and won in a landslide.”

The U.S. president also used his address to defend the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, arguing that military action prevented Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Iran has consistently denied seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Trump has offered several justifications for the February U.S.-Israeli strikes, including concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, Tehran’s support for regional armed groups and the prospect of political change in the country.

He also urged other countries to increase Iran’s economic isolation in an effort to pressure Tehran into negotiations.

The conflict has had significant economic and political consequences, including higher global fuel prices and growing domestic pressure on the Trump administration. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday put Trump’s approval rating at 32%, with concerns over the cost of living weighing on his support.

Trump’s speech opened a packed day of diplomacy on the sidelines of the General Assembly, with the president scheduled to hold bilateral and group meetings with more than a dozen world leaders.

Among those on his schedule were British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Venezuelan interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

Trump was also expected to meet representatives from Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The meeting with Gulf leaders comes amid mounting concern over advances by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, attacks on Saudi Arabia and threats to commercial shipping through the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Trump was also set to meet Frederiksen and Nielsen as Washington, Denmark and Greenland work on an agreement aimed at expanding the U.S. military presence on the Arctic island while limiting the influence of geopolitical rivals.

The meetings underscore the heavy foreign policy focus of Trump’s second term as his administration confronts conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and seeks agreements on several other international disputes.