U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he plans to meet with top U.S. generals and admirals and vowed he would not hesitate to dismiss any of them immediately if they failed to meet his expectations.

“I’m going to be meeting with generals and with admirals and with leaders, and if I don’t like somebody, I’m going to fire them right on the spot,” Trump said.

The comment, delivered ahead of his meeting with senior military officials, underscored his trademark bluntness and set the stage for what could be a tense encounter.

Trump offered no details about what criteria he would use to judge the officers or what specific issues would be on the agenda.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...