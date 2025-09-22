The White House said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a multilateral meeting Tuesday with leaders of Muslim-majority nations, including Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt did not specify the meeting's agenda, though it is expected to focus on Gaza.

She told reporters that Trump will depart the U.S. capital Monday evening for New York ahead of the 80th U.N. General Assembly session, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

Leavitt said Trump will deliver a major speech Tuesday morning highlighting "the renewal of American strength around the world" and his accomplishments in the first eight months of his second term, including "ending seven global wars and conflicts."

Trump's speech will address how "globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order" while articulating his "straightforward and constructive vision for the world," according to Leavitt.

Bilateral meetings planned

Trump will also hold bilateral meetings with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders of Ukraine, Argentina, and the EU on Tuesday.

Trump will attend a reception Tuesday night with world leaders before returning to Washington, Leavitt said.