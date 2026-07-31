President Donald Trump said Friday Washington should proceed cautiously on Kyiv's request for a license to manufacture Patriot air defense missiles domestically, as Ukraine continues to seek stronger defenses against Russian aerial attacks.

"These weapons are incredible. We have to be very careful about letting somebody build them," Trump said at the Camp David presidential retreat in response to a question about allowing Ukraine to produce the missiles.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Trump for just over an hour at the White House earlier this week for talks that came as Kyiv and Moscow intensify long-range strikes after U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to end the war stalled.

Zelensky said following the meeting that Trump had agreed to license Patriot production to Ukraine, but the US president only said that "many things were discussed" and "the meeting went very well!"

Relations between Zelenskyy and Trump have warmed since the start of the U.S. president's second term, and Trump suggested earlier this month that Ukrainian strikes inside Russia could help end the war.

Last month was the deadliest for Ukrainian civilians since April 2022, according to the United Nations, as Russia increased its use of difficult-to-intercept ballistic missiles.