U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared Friday for a summit in Alaska that could reshape Ukraine’s war, redraw regional alliances, and test global diplomacy.

Trump insisted he would not be intimidated by Putin, asserting that Ukraine would have a role in any deal about its future. “I am president, and he's not going to mess around with me,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday. “I’ll know within the first two, three, four minutes... whether we’re going to have a good meeting or a bad meeting. If it’s a good meeting, we’re going to end up getting peace in the pretty near future.”

For Putin, the summit marks his first visit to a Western country since ordering the 2022 invasion of Ukraine – a war that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. The Kremlin said the two leaders would meet one-on-one, fueling fears among European leaders that Putin could press Trump into a settlement imposing territorial concessions on Kyiv.

Trump, however, promised not to negotiate alone. He hopes to hold a subsequent three-way summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, describing it as potentially more important than his initial encounter with Putin. “The second meeting is going to be very, very important... that’s where they make a deal,” Trump said, adding he did not want to use the word “divvy,” though he acknowledged the concept of dividing territories might be necessary to break the stalemate.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that any future agreement must include “security guarantees” for Ukraine. Yet Trump’s past positions – supporting Russia’s opposition to NATO membership for Ukraine – have complicated perceptions of his negotiating stance.

Diplomatic context and European reactions

Across Europe, leaders have urged caution. Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Putin must “seize the opportunity” for a ceasefire, ideally in a summit attended by Zelensky.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also reaffirmed support for Ukraine in talks held this week in London.

Analysts say the diplomatic landscape is fraught. Despite repeated calls for negotiations, including prisoner swaps and humanitarian corridors, progress has been limited. Russia on Thursday returned 84 prisoners to Ukraine in exchange for an equal number of Russian POWs – a symbolic gesture, but one that underscores the stalemate on the ground.

Battleground developments

Russia has made significant territorial gains ahead of the summit. Ukraine ordered mandatory evacuations in Druzhkivka and surrounding villages in eastern Ukraine, signaling concern over Russian advances.

Putin’s forces control nearly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, including parts of Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, though approximately 25% of Donetsk remains under Ukrainian control.

The Kremlin seeks full control of these regions, a permanent bar on NATO membership for Ukraine, and limits on Kyiv’s armed forces – terms Ukraine considers tantamount to surrender.

Analysts warn that Putin could craft a ceasefire that appears to satisfy Trump while leaving Russia in strategic control of escalation. “If they put a deal on the table that creates a ceasefire but leaves Russia in control of escalatory dynamics... that would be a wonderful outcome from Putin’s perspective,” said Sam Greene, director of Democratic Resilience at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Trump’s position and ambitions

Trump’s push for a summit is part of his broader effort to shape a legacy as a global peacemaker.

He has floated the possibility of land transfers as a compromise to break the deadlock and has suggested that a ceasefire in the air war could be a starting point.

But his prior calls for a rapid end to the war, including promises to resolve it within 24 hours of returning to the White House, have proven unrealistic against the complexities of the conflict.

A source close to the Kremlin indicated that Moscow may be willing to offer limited concessions, though any agreement would still serve Russian strategic interests and domestic narratives.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a veteran diplomat and part of the Alaska delegation, emphasized that Moscow would not reveal its hand beforehand.

Public opinion in Anchorage

Locals in Anchorage displayed a mix of curiosity, concern, and ambivalence.

Demonstrators wave flags and hold a banner as they rally in support of Ukraine along Seward Highway in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., Aug. 14, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Signs condemning Putin appeared in downtown streets, while residents voiced divided opinions on hosting the summit.

“I think it’s a travesty to invite a war criminal like Putin... he’s going to negotiate away everything,” said Jay Ahuja, 62, a retiree from North Carolina. Kimberly Brown, 63, from Ohio, countered, calling Alaska “the perfect place” and praising Trump as the best person to negotiate peace.

The Alaska summit represents more than a diplomatic meeting.

For Trump, it is a chance to secure a peace legacy and bolster his international credentials.

For Putin, it offers a platform to demonstrate Russia’s return to the global stage after years of sanctions and isolation.

For Ukraine, the stakes could not be higher: the country faces pressure to defend its sovereignty while navigating diplomacy dominated by powers that have yet to fully align with its interests.

The summit’s outcome may hinge on delicate compromises: a ceasefire, potential territorial concessions, or strategic agreements that give both leaders a face-saving victory.